Keweenaw CAPE to hold first annual free pumpkin race fundraiser on Saturday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw CAPE organization is holding its first community pumpkin race fundraiser this weekend.

Interested parties will make their own two-axel, four-wheel pumpkin racers for the event. They will be put to the test on a downhill raceway on Ryan Street in Hancock, next to Hirvonen Hall. There will also be a button press and obstacle course available for all attendees.

“Lawn mower wheels, rollerblade wheels, skateboard wheels,” said Make it UP! Makerspace Manager Anna Sanchez. “You can even go to a hardware store or a junkyard and find the wheels, and you can use whatever you’d like for the axle.”

There will also be a Pumpkin Racer Mechanics Station on Quincy Green, where participants can work on their racer pumpkins with tools. Pumpkins must also be inspected but officials to ensure they meet regulations before racing, with inspections available at noon.

Race heats are divided between children, adults, family and group teams, as well as cheater racers, which are racers that did pass inspections. Over $500 worth of cash prizes, gift certificates and more are up for grabs.

“This is a Hancock-supported fundraiser,” continued Sanchez. “So, all of the businesses that we’ve been able to ask for donations from have been very generous.”

According to organizers, optional donations to the event will go towards two causes.

“It is a fundraiser for not only Keweenaw CAPE,” added Sanchez. “But also, for a Scholarship that is going to be in the honor of Deb Mann. 50% of the proceeds go to us at CAPE, and 50% will go into the scholarship.”

Deb Mann, Hancock’s former DDA Coordinator, was caught in a house explosion and fire at her home in Hancock Township last August and died. She was reportedly loved by many in the community. Her daughters will be present for the event. Sanchez also says they plan to hold the event every year going forward.

Awards will be given at 2 p.m., with the event itself lasting until 4 p.m. To register online and view the event rules, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.