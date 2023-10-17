Gretchen’s House early child care center coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new early childhood development center will soon be coming to Marquette County.

On Tuesday, the organization known as Gretchen’s House had an open house to educate the community on what they offer. The organization will be opening a location in Marquette at the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Executive Director Heidi McFadden said her organization offers a research-based curriculum.

“Full-time care for infants through school age through our programs and at this location in Marquette we will have infants through five-year-olds,” McFadden said. “So, when children go off to kindergarten, they will age out of our program but in many of our programs, we also offer school-age care,”

McFadden said the child care center will be in the church basement. Project Coordinator Eva-Marie Hatfield said that Northern Michigan University is financially supporting this center. However, she said that doesn’t mean it’s only for NMU staff and students, they just get first priority and lower monthly rates.

“It’s simple, because of the partnership we also are able to take community families into the center as well, so everyone is welcome,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said people can enroll online by going to the Gretchen House website. From there, click “fill out an interest form.”

“That information will go directly to me and then I’ll be able to help them learn about the center and the slots and tuition and all those kinds of things and get them on a waiting list,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said the organization has 10 locations in Lower Michigan. The Marquette location will have one preschool classroom and infant-toddler classrooms.

The organization said the center will open early next year.

