Gretchen’s House early child care center coming to Marquette

This is a picture of Gretchen’s House's open house that took place on Tuesday
This is a picture of Gretchen’s House's open house that took place on Tuesday(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new early childhood development center will soon be coming to Marquette County.

On Tuesday, the organization known as Gretchen’s House had an open house to educate the community on what they offer. The organization will be opening a location in Marquette at the Messiah Lutheran Church.

Executive Director Heidi McFadden said her organization offers a research-based curriculum.

“Full-time care for infants through school age through our programs and at this location in Marquette we will have infants through five-year-olds,” McFadden said. “So, when children go off to kindergarten, they will age out of our program but in many of our programs, we also offer school-age care,”

McFadden said the child care center will be in the church basement. Project Coordinator Eva-Marie Hatfield said that Northern Michigan University is financially supporting this center. However, she said that doesn’t mean it’s only for NMU staff and students, they just get first priority and lower monthly rates.

“It’s simple, because of the partnership we also are able to take community families into the center as well, so everyone is welcome,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said people can enroll online by going to the Gretchen House website. From there, click “fill out an interest form.”

“That information will go directly to me and then I’ll be able to help them learn about the center and the slots and tuition and all those kinds of things and get them on a waiting list,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said the organization has 10 locations in Lower Michigan. The Marquette location will have one preschool classroom and infant-toddler classrooms.

The organization said the center will open early next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes
Paul Collins was arrested in 2019 for possession with intent to deliver meth and operating a...
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates Luce County man’s 2021 jury convictions for drug charges

Latest News

Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday
Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday
Google "Freightgeist" releases top ranked Halloween costumes; Trending Topics: Typewriting...
TV6 First Look at the Web 10/17/2023
Marquette County Board
Marquette County Board fills District 4 vacancy