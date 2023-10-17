Green Bay Packers volunteers help build new playground in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Current and former Green Bay Packers players joined community volunteers Tuesday to build a playground at Blesch Intermediate School in Menominee.

Volunteers spread mulch around the recently installed playground equipment.

“I just hope they take away that the kids have a nice place to play in and we’re out here just having fun and being able to provide that for them is great,” said Junius Coston, Green Bay Packers G (retired).

The project started nearly two years ago after two infrastructure failures at the Menominee schools. The principal wrote a letter explaining the need for a new playground.

“We had a whole bunch of things going negatively for our community so, as a community member here in town and a principal with 360 kids in my building, I thought I need to try to do something positive, to bring something positive to our community and to our kids,” said Scott Martin, Blesch Intermediate principal.

Martin says the Green Bay Packers offered to help as part of their Hometown Huddle Program.

“I have a completely new respect for the Packer Organization and what they do. For how many groups and organizations I reached out to, they were the ones who answered my email and that just goes to show how much they care about their communities and the people in the communities,” Martin said.

“I think back to watching people build the playground that was at my own middle school when I was a kid, and how I go back there today and it’s still standing and it’s thousands of kids that have probably played on it, and just the stories that kids are going to go on and tell their kids about playing on there and it just goes on for generations,” said Henry Pearson, Green Bay Packers FB.

Martin says the estimated cost for the playground is between $60,000-$70,000. Nearly all materials were donated from local businesses including Minnesota Wisconsin Playground, Beaver Creek Wood Products, AC Sawdust and Marinette Concrete.

