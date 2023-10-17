Green Bay Packers volunteers help build new playground in Menominee

Green Bay Packers spread mulch at the playground
Green Bay Packers spread mulch at the playground(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Current and former Green Bay Packers players joined community volunteers Tuesday to build a playground at Blesch Intermediate School in Menominee.

Volunteers spread mulch around the recently installed playground equipment.

“I just hope they take away that the kids have a nice place to play in and we’re out here just having fun and being able to provide that for them is great,” said Junius Coston, Green Bay Packers G (retired).

The project started nearly two years ago after two infrastructure failures at the Menominee schools. The principal wrote a letter explaining the need for a new playground.

“We had a whole bunch of things going negatively for our community so, as a community member here in town and a principal with 360 kids in my building, I thought I need to try to do something positive, to bring something positive to our community and to our kids,” said Scott Martin, Blesch Intermediate principal.

Martin says the Green Bay Packers offered to help as part of their Hometown Huddle Program.

“I have a completely new respect for the Packer Organization and what they do. For how many groups and organizations I reached out to, they were the ones who answered my email and that just goes to show how much they care about their communities and the people in the communities,” Martin said.

“I think back to watching people build the playground that was at my own middle school when I was a kid, and how I go back there today and it’s still standing and it’s thousands of kids that have probably played on it, and just the stories that kids are going to go on and tell their kids about playing on there and it just goes on for generations,” said Henry Pearson, Green Bay Packers FB.

Martin says the estimated cost for the playground is between $60,000-$70,000. Nearly all materials were donated from local businesses including Minnesota Wisconsin Playground, Beaver Creek Wood Products, AC Sawdust and Marinette Concrete.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison
Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this...
Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes
Paul Collins was arrested in 2019 for possession with intent to deliver meth and operating a...
Michigan Court of Appeals vacates Luce County man’s 2021 jury convictions for drug charges

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity work trailer
Marquette Habitat for Humanity in need of volunteers
The Peter White Public Library Sign
Meet the Author at Peter White Public Library
This is a picture of Gretchen’s House's open house that took place on Tuesday
Gretchen’s House early child care center coming to Marquette
Gusty winds, rain spreading across the U.P. Wednesday night through Thursday.
Mild autumn before turning rainy, breezy later Wednesday