Bergman expresses support for Jordan as search for House speaker remains underway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI) released a statement Monday regarding the race for Speaker of the House.

Bergman stated, “With a funding deadline looming, Hamas terrorists waging war on Israel, a national debt and deficit spiraling entirely out of control, and a porous Southern Border, the U.S. House must get to work again to continue addressing these critical challenges. That’s what the American people elected us to do.”

“The House Republican Conference has selected Jim Jordan to take the role as Speaker and I will be supporting him on the floor this Tuesday. We need a fighter now more than ever and there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that Jim is a staunch conservative fighter who has taken on some of the most important fights in Congress,” added Bergman.

“We need a leader to step up to unite the Republican conference, actually pass critical legislation, and move our Nation forward. Jim has committed to that and will have my support on the House floor on Tuesday.”

