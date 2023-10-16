Yoopers for Ukraine holds 600 Days of Resilience events

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - 600 days: that is how long it has been since the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

To commemorate this occasion, the Yoopers for Ukraine organization and other supporters gathered at downtown Houghton’s pier at noon on Monday. Flowers, banners and more were set up in recognition of thousands of Ukrainian deaths.

This also includes the ‘unseen’, hundreds of Ukraine children taken from their homes.

“Even as we were setting up, a lot of people said, ‘I can’t believe it’s been 600 days already,’” said Yoopers for Ukraine Co-Founder Nadija Packauskas. “So, this is why we’re recognizing this milestone. No one wants to recognize 600 days of war, so I’ve tried to recognize it as 600 days of resilience because Ukraine still stands free.”

Starting with an air raid sound for several minutes, a 30-minute period of honoring was held. This was split between a period of silence and calling the names of the dead and lost. The vigil was concluded by spreading rose petals over the canal.

Additionally, the organization asked attendees to take one of the 500 paper angels home with them that they had created.

“The angels that we have represent over 600 children that were killed, that we know of, in this conflict,” continued Packauskas.

Each angel has the name of a dead child on it, and the organization encouraged attendees to take one and pray for that child.

Attendees at the event included Hancock Rotary Club members, who say they are committed to all affected by terrorism.

“Part of Rotary’s initiative worldwide is world peace,” said Hancock Rotary Club President-Elect Melissa Maki. “So, our hearts are with Ukraine and are also with Israel, too. And with all the things going on in the Middle East right now, this is something that perhaps people have put on the back burner and have maybe forgotten about and needs to be addressed as well.”

Ukraine supporters also held a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.