What you need to know: Changes coming to Medicare in 2024

Several changes will be made to Medicare in 2024. Broker Kevin Door explains what you need to know.
Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare Help...
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Enrolment Period (AEP) for Medicare is here, and you can expect several changes to your coverage plan in 2024.

Some key changes in 2024 will affect Medicare Part B, prescription drug plans, and adult immunizations. Nearly all Medicare recipients will be affected by these changes.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with Independent Healthcare Broker Kevin Door about how these changes will affect you come the new year.

Broker Kevin Door discusses changes to Medicare Part B, prescription drug plans and additional immunizations.

Here are some changes you can expect to your Medicare coverage plan in 2024.

Medicare Part B

  • Premium will increase to $174.70 in 2024, up from $169.70 in 2023.
  • The deductible will increase to $240 in 2024, up from $226 in 2023.

Prescription Drugs

  • The maximum rate for deductibles will increase to $545 in 2024, up from $505 in 2023.

Changes to the four stages of drug coverage will also occur. (Deductible, Initial Coverage, Coverage Gap, Catastrophic)

  • In 2024, those who enter the catastrophic stage will not be required to pay a 5% coinsurance cost.
  • In 2025, a $2,000 spending cap will be introduced, eliminating the coverage gap stage.

Additional Immunizations

  • Adult immunizations for Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Shingles will no longer require a copay or deductible.

Door explains that Medicare’s Annual Election Period is a perfect time for you to do an annual healthcare household review.

Door recommends calling your broker if you have any questions or concerns about your coverage plan, and to contact him if you do not have one.

You can join Kevin Door at Dead River Coffee on Tuesday, Oct 17 at 7:00 a.m. to have your Medicare questions answered over a coffee and a donut.

You can contact Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare by calling (906) 360-0948, or emailing kevindorr@mappingmedicare.com, or visiting mappingmedicare.com.

