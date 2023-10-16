WATCH: Mont Ripley color lift in Hancock showcases fall colors from the air

By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday, we take a look at the annual U.P. Dryland Dash, a clothing swap in Marquette, a way to view the fall colors from the air in Houghton County and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 15, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

