U.S. Muay Thai opens in new location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A nonprofit mixed martial arts gym in Marquette has a new home.

Late winter weather forced U.S. Muay Thai to leave its last one when a snowstorm last May caused the roof of the gym’s former location to cave in.

Now, despite a smaller location in Marquette, the gym still offers the same services. The gym’s Head Trainer Dan Pemble said they were able to find temporary locations thanks to the community until they found their new home on Furnace Street.

He says martial arts are great for building confidence and relieving stress.

“It’s a fantastic outlet, and I think it is for so many others. Martial arts, as cliche as it sounds, offers a lot of great things, including discipline and confidence and all those wonderful things I was fortunate to find when I was younger, and I think it offers that still for myself and as well as a lot of other people,” said Pemble.

The U.S. Muay Thai gym offers different martial arts classes in the morning and afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.