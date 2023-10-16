University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say

Nic Woodley
Nic Woodley(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A football staff member at a Tennessee university is facing charges after police said he exposed himself to a young girl at Target Sunday.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said Nic Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. Woodley is the director of player personnel for the Middle Tennessee State University.

Police said officers responded to the Target on Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro on Sunday afternoon in regard to an indecent exposure incident.

Officers said the victim told them Woodley complimented her outfit before removing a basket away from his groin, exposing his genitals.

When they responded to the Target to investigate, officers said Woodley avoided them and tried to escape, which led to a charge of resisting arrest.

WSMV reports Woodley was suspended from his position due to the incident.

“Nic Woodley has been suspended as we continue gathering information on the incident,” MTSU athletic director Chris Massaro said in a statement. “We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Woodley was released on a $3,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash
The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.
Rally drivers threw mud and gravel at LSPR
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Village of L’Anse
The Halloween festivities will continue for the next two weekends at the Dickinson County...
Mother-daughter duo holds haunted barn event in Norway
It featured a broad range of crafts and products, all the way from soap to custom-made Taylor...
Great Lakes Sports Club craft show raises money for scholarship

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare Help...
What you need to know: Changes coming to Medicare in 2024
FILE - Former President Donald Trump addresses an audience during a campaign event, Monday,...
Trump has narrow gag order imposed on him by federal judge overseeing 2020 election subversion case