Strega Nonna hosts benefit concert for Great Lakes Recovery Center

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Texas singer was invited to perform to fundraise for the Great Lakes Recovery Center on Sunday.

Jaimee Harris performed what she called “Folk and Roll” with her producer Mark Hallman at Strega Nonna in Negaunee. This was Jaimee Harris’ only show in Michigan and she will be heading to Tennessee Friday to continue her tour there. Then she will have another tour in Florida, this coming Jan.

Jaimee Harris performed the first indoor concert at Strega Nonna and debuted the new Angel Stage built there. The owner of Strega Nonna said patrons paid $75 to enjoy the live music and a buffet of Strega’s best.

“Jaimee Herself is actually also in addiction recovery and writes a lot of songs about it,” said Rachael Grossman, Strega Nonna owner.

More than $5,000 was raised for GLRC with ticket sales, donations, and envelope raffle.

“I sing a lot about sobriety, I sing a lot about addictions, songs where I work through stuff that I think contributed to my cycle of addiction,” said Singer/Songwriter Jaimee Harris. “This particular record cycle I am in deals with my hometown and things that I wanted to physically escape from but wasn’t able to, and some things that I did physically escape but wasn’t able to psychologically; like addiction that runs in my family or other things I have tried to address in the untangling of my life in 12 step recovery. And so, the songs that I am singing tonight and on this record cycle deal with a lot of those subjects which can be kind of tough, but we make it rock.”

“There is such a need for mental health and substance use services in the area actually everywhere,” said Amy Poirer, GLRC Community Relations and Marketing Director. “Just being able to have different fundraisers so that we can continue to offer the services that we have and help people access those services.”

GLRC will divide the money between their Compassionate Care Fund, the John Kivela Center, and the Adolescents Service Center

