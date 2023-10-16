Powell Township Board postpones rocket launch site zoning decision

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The future of a proposed spaceport will not be discussed Monday night in Powell Township.

We previously told you about how on September 20, the Powell Township Planning Commission considered a Big Bay resident’s petition to add a rocket launch site ban to township zoning rules.

The commission did not schedule a public hearing on the petition and voted unanimously to recommend the resident be refunded for the public hearing request.

Powell Township Supervisor Darlene Turner says the township board’s ultimate decision on the petition is on hold.

“They are going to review their request and see what would be best for the township and for the group,” Turner said. Township Clerk Mitch Walker says the township is working with the Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior on options.

“We had a very productive meeting on Friday. The attorneys for both the township and Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior met for about an hour and a half in Marquette and at this point, both sides are evaluating our options and they’re going back to their board and we hope to hear something from them this week,” Walker said.

Walker says the township’s goals are similar to the nonprofit’s.

“Government in Powell Township takes this very seriously and we definitely want to continue working very hard with the Citizens for a Clean and Safe Lake Superior and helping them achieve their objectives,” Walker said.

Tom Baldwin owns the potential launch site at Granot Loma. He says the 40-acre plot of land on his property is perfect for the project.

“The engineering firm that did the feasibility study explained their methodology for and they ranked all their reasons for picking Granot Loma the best site and obviously the reason it’s the best site is because it is going to affect the fewest number of people and be environmentally safe,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says there hasn’t been an official offer to build a spaceport.

“There’s nothing to talk about right now. There hasn’t been an application. There isn’t something before or against and until there is any application, if there’s an application, then you can look at it and go, oh that makes sense or that doesn’t make sense,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says if the board approves zoning changes he expects there to be legal challenges.

