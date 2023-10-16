Powell Township Board postpones rocket launch site zoning decision

This plot of land in Granot Loma is where the potential rocket launch site could be.
This plot of land in Granot Loma is where the potential rocket launch site could be.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The future of a proposed spaceport will not be discussed Monday night in Powell Township.

We previously told you about how on September 20, the Powell Township Planning Commission considered a Big Bay resident’s petition to add a rocket launch site ban to township zoning rules.

The commission did not schedule a public hearing on the petition and voted unanimously to recommend the resident be refunded for the public hearing request.

Powell Township Supervisor Darlene Turner says the township board’s ultimate decision on the petition is on hold.

“They are going to review their request and see what would be best for the township and for the group,” Turner said. Township Clerk Mitch Walker says the township is working with the Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior on options.

“We had a very productive meeting on Friday. The attorneys for both the township and Citizens for a Safe and Clean Lake Superior met for about an hour and a half in Marquette and at this point, both sides are evaluating our options and they’re going back to their board and we hope to hear something from them this week,” Walker said.

Walker says the township’s goals are similar to the nonprofit’s.

“Government in Powell Township takes this very seriously and we definitely want to continue working very hard with the Citizens for a Clean and Safe Lake Superior and helping them achieve their objectives,” Walker said.

Tom Baldwin owns the potential launch site at Granot Loma. He says the 40-acre plot of land on his property is perfect for the project.

“The engineering firm that did the feasibility study explained their methodology for and they ranked all their reasons for picking Granot Loma the best site and obviously the reason it’s the best site is because it is going to affect the fewest number of people and be environmentally safe,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says there hasn’t been an official offer to build a spaceport.

“There’s nothing to talk about right now. There hasn’t been an application. There isn’t something before or against and until there is any application, if there’s an application, then you can look at it and go, oh that makes sense or that doesn’t make sense,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin says if the board approves zoning changes he expects there to be legal challenges.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash
The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.
Rally drivers threw mud and gravel at LSPR
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Village of L’Anse
A journey through the Great Lakes
TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson begins her journey with the Lee A. Tregurtha through the Great Lakes
The Halloween festivities will continue for the next two weekends at the Dickinson County...
Mother-daughter duo holds haunted barn event in Norway

Latest News

Tia Rodda was the 2023 recipient for the Evergreen Award.
Evergreen Award ceremony names, celebrates 2023 recipients
650 educators filled the ballroom of NMU’s Northern Center on Monday for MARESA’s Annual Fall...
MARESA emphasizes clarity during annual fall conference
FILE. House fire graphic.
No injuries reported in Manistique multi-apartment fire
Kevin Dorr of Mapping Medicare joins Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News for a Medicare Help...
What you need to know: Changes coming to Medicare in 2024
Outside Mister Mom's in Norway
UPDATE: Iron Mountain man arrested for firing gun in Norway bar sentenced to prison