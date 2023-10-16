No injuries reported in Manistique multi-apartment fire

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured when two apartments in Manistique caught fire Monday afternoon.

At about 1:49 in the afternoon, the Manistique Public Safety Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 644 Garden Avenue in the City of Manistique. Dispatch information being reported by a passerby stated there was visual smoke and flames coming from the structure.

Firefighters from Manistique Public Safety and the Manistique Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene at approximately 2:00 p.m. and could see active smoke exiting a second level window. Responders determined there were two separate apartments in the structure.

Firefighters entered the upstairs apartment and found heavy smoke and extreme heat. The upstairs apartment was ventilated, and the fire was located and was under control within minutes. Responders determined that neither apartment was occupied at the time of the fire.

The upstairs apartment suffered extensive fire, smoke, and heat damage. The downstairs apartment had minor water damage resulting from the extinguishment efforts. Fire units remained on scene completing salvage and overhaul in both apartments and met with the occupants, but cleared the scene by 3:30 p.m.

The origin of the fire was identified, but the actual cause is currently unknown. The Manistique Volunteer Fire Department, the Hiawatha Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Sault Tribe Police Department, Michigan State Police, Cloverland Electric and SEMCO Energy assisted Manistique Public Safety on scene.

