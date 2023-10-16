Michigan DNR expects lower deer population available for harvest this season

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - We now are less than one month away from the firearm deer season. The Michigan DNR said many parts of the U.P. will see fewer than usual deer available for harvest this season.

November 15 is the start of firearm deer season in Michigan. The DNR said central and western U.P. counties may see a decrease in available deer this season.

“We did end up having severe weather last winter. We had some late snowfall that held on. We also had a delayed spring, so I am sure that affected some of those deer,” Brian Roell, Michigan DNR Wildlife Biologist.

The wildlife biologist adds this overall decrease is not as severe as in previous years.

“It wasn’t catastrophic like we saw in 2013, 2014, and 2015 where we had three of the back-to-back. The deer can survive okay with severe weather, but it is when you get back-to-back severe weather winters. That is when you really start to lose deer,” Roell said.

Despite the expected decrease in deer in some U.P. counties, Roell said available deer in southern counties like Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee are expected to be the same as last year.

It is currently archery season for deer. Again, this year, the DNR will require online registration of all harvests. The U.P. county with the highest reported harvest so far is Menominee with nearly 400.

The U.P. Whitetails Co-founder Alan Ettenhofer said another concern he has with the deer population includes coyotes.

“We do have a very large coyote population this year,” Ettenhofer said. “We are getting into the trapping situation. There is no real market for furbearers right now. The population is going to continue to grow, which is going to impact the overall deer population.”

Ettenhofer said he has noticed a high deer population in Menominee County, but a lower population in most other counties. Ettenhofer says this will not deter hunters, as many will remain patient.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.