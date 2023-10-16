Marquette native inducted into USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Marquette has been inducted into the USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame.

Steven Flynn, better known as ‘Pedro’, is now a member of the USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame. His playing career began at age 17 back in 1972. It has now earned him a spot alongside other legends of the game.

Flynn said he is thankful for his wife and kids for being with him along the way.

“I thank my wife of 43 years for putting up with me and my kids and I tell my kids it’s like a vacation. We got to hotels, and you go to the pool and well Dad plays ball,” said Flynn.

Over those 51 years, Flynn has collected several accolades and awards. His teammate Joe Stupsky says Steven “Pedro” Flynn is a name he’s heard around softball for a long time.

“I’ve heard about him for over 20 years and still I just started playing with him a couple years ago when he turned 62 and wow is he a great pitcher,” said Stupsky.

The camaraderie and friendships built on the field are just part of what makes the game great. With fewer and fewer teams every year, Flynn hopes he can inspire others to make the commitment to play ball

“Get off the couch, get out there and play catch and just get back into sports,” said Pedro. “There [are] only three teams left in the Marquette Metro League and before there used to be like eight to ten teams, but every year it is declining because no one commits to playing ball anymore.”

A legend in the game and an advocate for growing it, Flynn says he plans to play the game he loves for as long as he can.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.