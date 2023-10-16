Marquette jewelry store sells custom pendants for nonprofits

The store is fundraising for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS), Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC), the Marquette Women’s Center, and Partridge Creek Farm.
A Marquette jewelry store sells custom pendants for non-profits
A Marquette jewelry store sells custom pendants for non-profits(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette jewelry store is selling pendants to fundraise for four nonprofits. Four unique handmade jewelry pendants are for sale for $150 at Beth Millner Jewelry.

Each pendant is custom-made for a non-profit. The store is fundraising for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS), Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC), the Marquette Women’s Center, and Partridge Creek Farm.

$50 from each sale will go towards the nonprofit. So far, more than $1,500 has been raised.

“I have been fundraising for over 10 years with jewelry. It got a little more formal in 2016 when we did this program last weekend. We do this because part of our mission is to give back to the community and be involved in the community. For me personally, I love to support nonprofits,” said Beth Millner, Beth Millner Jewelry owner.

Since the program started in 2016, Millner has raised $53,000 for area nonprofits. The pendants can be purchased online and will be available until the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash
The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.
Rally drivers threw mud and gravel at LSPR
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Village of L’Anse
The Halloween festivities will continue for the next two weekends at the Dickinson County...
Mother-daughter duo holds haunted barn event in Norway
It featured a broad range of crafts and products, all the way from soap to custom-made Taylor...
Great Lakes Sports Club craft show raises money for scholarship

Latest News

Texas singer/songwriter Jaimee Harris performs and raises over $5,000 for GLRC.
Strega Nonna hosts benefit concert for Great Lakes Recovery Center
Officers say acohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash
The proposed bond for the Gladstone Area Public School District would lower the tax rate to the...
Gladstone proposed school bond would lower tax rate
More than a dozen high school students from Brimley Area Schools who participate in Lake...
Brimley Area Schools students build habitats to help hares, small animals