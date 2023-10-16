Marquette jewelry store sells custom pendants for nonprofits

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette jewelry store is selling pendants to fundraise for four nonprofits. Four unique handmade jewelry pendants are for sale for $150 at Beth Millner Jewelry.

Each pendant is custom-made for a non-profit. The store is fundraising for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS), Great Lakes Recovery Center (GLRC), the Marquette Women’s Center, and Partridge Creek Farm.

$50 from each sale will go towards the nonprofit. So far, more than $1,500 has been raised.

“I have been fundraising for over 10 years with jewelry. It got a little more formal in 2016 when we did this program last weekend. We do this because part of our mission is to give back to the community and be involved in the community. For me personally, I love to support nonprofits,” said Beth Millner, Beth Millner Jewelry owner.

Since the program started in 2016, Millner has raised $53,000 for area nonprofits. The pendants can be purchased online and will be available until the end of the year.

