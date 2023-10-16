MARESA emphasizes clarity during annual fall conference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency (MARESA) wants educators to focus on clarity within their curriculum.

650 educators filled the ballroom of NMU’s Northern Center on Monday for MARESA’s annual fall conference.

MARESA Deputy Superintendent Travis Smith said the main topic of discussion is clarity, and how it works when it comes to curriculum.

“We are looking at resources,” Smith said. “We are having conversations about standards and learning targets, and looking at ways that we can ultimately improve student achievement across the academic, behavioral, social and emotional realms.”

Smith explained educators and administrators became concerned with a gap in student learning after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together as educators across the two-county area and engage in this conversation of clarity,” Smith said. “To make sure we have a focus on student needs, and we lay out a vision, and then we work very proactively in a structured manner to reach that vision, which is ultimately to improve student achievement.”

After everyone met in the ballroom, educators were split into breakout groups.

Bothwell Middle School English Teacher Courtney Beecher said she goes to these meetings to collaborate with colleagues who have different perspectives.

“I want to bring something back that I can see an impact on my students in my room immediately,” Beecher said. “Some of those you can take back and, as a group, when we get back into our own buildings, we can take some ideas from the other colleagues we’re working with here and adapt it to what works for our building and for our students because that’s our main goal.”

MARESA will be hosting a virtual conference in the spring.

