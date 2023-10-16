Learning rules of the road for National Teen Safe Driving Week

Teen Driver Safety Week(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week.

As new teen drivers may have only a few months of driving experience, it is important parents and teens work together to learn the proper rules of the road for winter.

MSP 8th district Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said it starts at home.

“If parents can teach the kids, the new teen drivers, the right way to drive - what works, what doesn’t work, what is against the law - and emphasizing putting that phone away. It all starts at home. So, getting that encouragement to put the phone down and stay focused on the road is going to help the teen driver,” said Giannunzio.

According to the Michigan State Police, there were 55 fatalities statewide from teen distracted driving in 2022.

Giannunzio also said when the road conditions get bad, it’s important for teens to have an experienced driver help them drive in the snow.

“Next few weeks, next month when roads get a little slippery, if you can be in the vehicle with your teen driver when they first experience that, that will really help [to have] somebody there who has experienced that,” said Giannunzio.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said teens should understand how their vehicle handles the winter.

“The snowy icy conditions, they exacerbate the driving. It really is scary when you lose control. You have to learn to counter-spin, you have to learn how to brake. There is so much to take into account,” said Zyburt.

Giannunzio also recommends that future learners consider the MSP defensive driving course.

