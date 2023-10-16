Gladstone proposed school bond would lower tax rate

The proposed bond for the Gladstone Area Public School District would lower the tax rate to the...
The proposed bond for the Gladstone Area Public School District would lower the tax rate to the lowest it’s been in 25 years.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 16, 2023
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gladstone Area Public School District bond proposal on the November ballot would lower the tax rate to the lowest it’s been in 25 years.

District Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said the current tax rate is 5.90 mills. If the bond is approved, the millage would be reduced to 5.75 mills for the next 30 years, with the possibility of it lowering even further at some point, he said.

Funding would be used for facility improvements, including expanding the main entrance at the high school and increasing accessibility at playgrounds.

“We really thought because we were ADA compliant, that was all we needed to do,” Kulbertis said. “We’ve discovered that’s just a minimum compliance, and we really need to go above and beyond to make all of our students feel included.”

The district is holding a town hall to discuss the bond and answer questions on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gladstone High School auditorium.

