Evergreen Award ceremony names, celebrates 2023 recipients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizations in Marquette County met to acknowledge leaders in the community on Monday.

The Evergreen Awards have been honoring those who mentor and inspire women and girls for almost 15 years.

People are nominated by organizations in Marquette County.

There are two awards that are given out: The Evergreen Award and the $1,000 Evergreen Scholarship.

Tia Rodda was selected for the Evergreen Award for her volunteer work in the community.

Northern Michigan University Student Dana Hinckley was chosen for the scholarship for her work with Diversity in Disability.

“Every year the women that receive this are just incredible and to be named with them,” Rodda said. “I feel totally unworthy, I feel like I don’t belong in the same category, but I appreciate it.”

“I’m very grateful for everything that they have done for me, invited me, and gave me the scholarship. I’m very grateful for that so thank you,” Hinckley said.

The Evergreen Award Ceremony takes place on the third Monday of October. They encourage more people to attend next year.

