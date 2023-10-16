Dickinson, Delta County airports receive larger planes

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Two more Upper Michigan airports are receiving higher-capacity SkyWest Airlines flights this month.

Twin jet engine planes like the Bombardier CRJ 900, with 70 seats and first-class options, are replacing the 50-seat, all coach, CRJ 200s.

Ford Airport Manager Tim Howen says the airport had to quickly adapt to the larger planes.

“Staffing levels were quite a big thing,” said Howen. “We’ve almost had to increase our staffing levels double all around just to accommodate the larger aircraft.”

SkyWest operates Delta Connection flights to Detroit and Minneapolis. Howen thanks the community partners who helped make the larger flights possible.

“The County Board’s been very good on letting us make the changes we needed to in a timely manner,” said Howen. “They know that this would be a good thing for the community, so they were on board with it.”

Ford Airport in Kingsford and the Delta County Airport in Escanaba are able to attract larger planes thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service subsidy. Airlines receive the EAS to serve communities which would otherwise not see commercial air travel.

Delta County Airport Manager Robert Ranstadler says runway maintenance and improvements are top priorities.

“There has been work, it’s more of a long-term issue that we are working on right now, but there have been some runway and airfield improvements that have taken place in the recent years and there is more to come on that,” said Ranstadler.

SkyWest operates at both Ford and Delta County Airports’ and the Iron Mountain City Council hopes to keep the relationship, recommending a contract renewal to the Federal Aviation Administration.

