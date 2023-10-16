Brief sunshine then more rain later in the week

Isolated sprinkles and mostly cloudy skies will be around during the day. High pressure gradually moves in tonight allowing clouds to move out slowly. We will have some sunshine mixed with clouds tomorrow. It’s short-lived as rain moves in Wednesday evening with our next system. Showers continue on Thursday. The pattern stays unsettled as another wave of energy brings more light rain this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s inland, low 50s along shorelines

Tuesday: Sun/clouds and near seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with late rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers

>Highs: Upper 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with lake-effect rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

