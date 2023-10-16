Brief sunny breaks midweek before rain and wind return

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Canadian Shield-based high pressure rides below a northwesterly jet stream and gradually steers in drier, milder air to Upper Michigan for some sunny breaks early midweek.

The high pressure eventually gives way to a clipper system accelerating from the Canadian Prairies, spreading light to moderate rain plus gusty winds over the U.P. late Wednesday through Friday -- with the subsequent help by the lake effect machine.

Another Canadian Prairies clipper system slides down from Manitoba to bring more rain chances to the region this weekend.

The U.P. temperature trend tips above seasonal early midweek, then falls below historical averages towards the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, mainly along the MI/WI border; plus patchy morning drizzle; northeast winds gusting over 25 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy, drizzly early then gradual cleaing with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures; increasing clouds with a chance of rain towards evening; breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; blustery with north winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain, tapering and gradually clearing late

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain, tapering and gradually clearing late; blustery

>Highs: 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: 40s

