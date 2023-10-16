Bay College to host ‘Put Your Hand on The Line’ viewing with Q&A

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A documentary following the story of a college football team that won the national championship in 1975 will be shown at Bay College.

The documentary ‘Put Your Hand on the Line’ follows the story of Northern Michigan University’s football team which went from losing every game in 1974 to winning the national championship the next year.

On Nov. 4 Bay College is holding a viewing of the documentary with a panel discussion with players and producers.

“Come on out I haven’t seen a lot of people in a long time and I’ve gotten already texts and emails from people that are going to attend that I haven’t seen it probably 20 plus years. It’ll be fun a lot of fun and I think it’d be amazed by the story and actually the quality of the of the documentary is really good,” Documentary Executive Director Jack Hirn said.

The documentary is being turned into a full-length film which the writer says he hopes to film in 2024 and release in 2025. The showing is at 11 a.m. at the Besse Center.

