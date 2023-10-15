UP Rainbow Pride hosts clothing swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon, the U.P. Rainbow Pride invited people to come out of the closet with armfuls of clothes ready to swap.

At the Marquette Commons, U.P. Rainbow Pride hosted its first official Clothing Swap. The event was open to everyone, and participants did not have to bring clothes to take any.

Event goers were also provided with food, beverages and a bingo game.

“So clothing is actually a big part of being a person,” says U.P. Rainbow Pride Board Member Alex Lehto-Clark “The more that we can make people feel comfortable, and the more than we can offer places for people who maybe don’t have a lot of money to switch up their clothing when they need to, the better people feel.”

Attendees agreed with that sentiment.

“I think it’s cool because there are lots of instances of people who want to express themselves and their gender,” says community member Nina Lehto-Clark “So to be able to come here for the wider community at large, to meet new people and be with a supportive crowd is cool.”

All left over clothes will be donated to the Women’s Center and Pack Ratz.

U.P. Rainbow Pride will host a benefit concert to raise money for the next Pride Fest. This event will be at the Ore Dock on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

