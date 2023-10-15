UP Rainbow Pride hosts clothing swap

U.P. Rainbow Pride hosts its first clothing swap for the community
U.P. Rainbow Pride hosts its first clothing swap for the community(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon, the U.P. Rainbow Pride invited people to come out of the closet with armfuls of clothes ready to swap.

At the Marquette Commons, U.P. Rainbow Pride hosted its first official Clothing Swap. The event was open to everyone, and participants did not have to bring clothes to take any.

Event goers were also provided with food, beverages and a bingo game.

“So clothing is actually a big part of being a person,” says U.P. Rainbow Pride Board Member Alex Lehto-Clark “The more that we can make people feel comfortable, and the more than we can offer places for people who maybe don’t have a lot of money to switch up their clothing when they need to, the better people feel.”

Attendees agreed with that sentiment.

“I think it’s cool because there are lots of instances of people who want to express themselves and their gender,” says community member Nina Lehto-Clark “So to be able to come here for the wider community at large, to meet new people and be with a supportive crowd is cool.”

All left over clothes will be donated to the Women’s Center and Pack Ratz.

U.P. Rainbow Pride will host a benefit concert to raise money for the next Pride Fest. This event will be at the Ore Dock on Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of three young swifter expressing their excitement before the movie.
Hundreds gathered for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie premiere at Thomas Theatre Group
Delta County prosecutor Lauren Wickman said the new decorum rules would present problems for...
Delta County prosecutor raises concerns about board’s new decorum rules
Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
Over 73 racers are participating in this year's rally, which takes place over two days in...
Lake Superior Performance Rally takes off with first day of racing in Sidnaw
The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.
Rally drivers threw mud and gravel at LSRP race

Latest News

Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash
The Halloween festivities will continue for the next two weekends at the Dickinson County...
Mother-daughter duo holds haunted barn event in Norway
On Saturday the first-ever Upper Peninsula Halloweenie dog race hosted by Visit Keweenaw...
Inaugural Upper Peninsula Halloweenie Race features furry friends
The Iron Mountain community celebrated the third annual Fall Fest Saturday at Lake Antoine Park.
Lake Antoine Park celebrates third Fall Fest