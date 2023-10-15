Stoplight fender bender ends with 5 cars crashed, 2 pedestrians hit

A stoplight fender bender created a domino effect that ended with five vehicles crashed and two people hit.
A stoplight fender bender created a domino effect that ended with five vehicles crashed and two people hit.(Canva)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Oct. 15, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A domino effect of events started with a fender bender and ended with two pedestrians in the hospital Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11 p.m. at a stoplight at a Kansas City, Missouri, intersection.

The first two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a silver Chevy Cruz, were stopped at a red light on northbound US 71 Highway.

The third car, a red Pontiac G6 drove up behind them and hit the silver Chevy Cruz in the back, pushing it into the back of the black Toyota Camry.

The fourth car, a white Chrysler 300 also driving on northbound US 71 Highway, saw the collided cars and attempted to avoid hitting them but hit the concrete wall to the right of the roadway. The driver then left the Chrysler.

The driver of the red Pontiac G6 got out of their car as well, and both they and the driver of the Chrysler stood in the middle of the highway.

The fifth car in the incident, a red Toyota Camry, was driving towards the scene of the accident on northbound US 71 Highway, but did not see the crashed cars or the pedestrians in the roadway.

The red Camry hit the red Pontiac, causing it to hit the two pedestrians in the roadway. The red Camry then hit the back of the white Chrysler.

The drivers of the first two cars, the black Toyota Camry and silver Chevy Cruz, were not injured in the collisions.

The driver of the third car, the red Pontiac G6, who was one of the pedestrians hit in the roadway sustained critical injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the fourth car, the white Chrysler 300, who was one of the pedestrians hit in the roadway was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fifth car, the red Toyota Camry, was not injured.

