Representative Jenn Hill announces re-election campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Peninsula Representative is getting a jump on the 2024 election.

Jenn Hill represents the 109th State House District in Lansing. She met at Presque Isle Park with friends, family and supporters to announce her re-election campaign on Sunday.

Hill said she’s been working hard to support workers, schools and the climate, and she wants voters to see she cares for the Upper Peninsula.

“Look at our record,” Hill said. “Look at the things that we’re getting done here in Michigan. We’ve started strong with the $200 million investment in Escanaba, in literally the first three weeks that we were here in Lansing. With the Democratic majority, we put $200 million into the Billerud Paper Mill to support the entire logging and timber industry in the Upper Peninsula.”

Hill’s term ends in 2025. The next election for the Michigan House of Representatives will be in November 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.