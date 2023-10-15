Rally drivers threw mud and gravel at LSRP race

The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.
The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With a misty rain, the Lake Superior Performance Rally had drivers from across the U.S. compete for the championship. Drivers from across different classes of cars raced through Mt. Marquette and traversed a course through Marquette Mountain Resort. Driver from the Flatirons Tuning Rally Team, Scott Crouch, said conditions were difficult due to the rain causing damages to the car.

“Conditions today were pretty slick, pretty slippy I was just fighting torque steer and the car was pretty loose. the last legitimate stag we had an off we ran through pretty much a log pile and took out the right front,” said Crouch.

Once racers completed their timed runs they met for awards. Brandon Semenuk won first place in the Open 4-wheel drive class. He was undefeated in eight races. Aside from national racers, many local yoopers placed high with teammates Sam Jacques and Trevor LaCombe placing third in their class.

Lake Superior Performance Rally Chief of Marketing Chris Heikkuri said the underdog story is what makes the rally so special.

“Probably the most special thing about rally is that fact you have somebody who builds a car in their garage. He and his brother can build a car and then compete on the same roads at the same time against these teams that are basically factory and half-million-dollar cars,” said Haikkuri.

The LSPR is one of the oldest rally championships in the U.S. Heikkuri said the LSPR plans to bring more community involvement with future rallies.

“We learned a lot about the area we have found some more fun roads. we found some new partners. So every year we look to expand with a little more show, a little more stuff to do in town and we’re working on getting more stages back closer to downtown Marquette,” said Haikkuri.

For more information on the final results click here.

