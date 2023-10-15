Nirvana Marquette celebrates 1 year anniversary

Nirvana Marquette celebrates its 1 year anniversary.
Nirvana Marquette celebrates its 1 year anniversary.(wluc)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain and unfavorable weather, Nirvana Cannabis in Marquette still held its 1-year anniversary party.

The dispensary held games for customers to win prizes and had snacks available in celebration of the store’s birthday. Many vendors from around the state came to show customers what their products are and its benefits. Nirvana’s General Manager Aubrey Hayward said the retailer has plans to increase community involvement.

“Plans for us here are just to grow and get our name out as much as we can in the community. Be a part of the festivals that we have going on. We just got our foot in the door here so we are really trying to make connections as much as we can with the community,” said Hayward.

Hayward also said the first-year success at Nirvana is thanks to the staff and support from the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of three young swifter expressing their excitement before the movie.
Hundreds gathered for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie premiere at Thomas Theatre Group
Delta County prosecutor Lauren Wickman said the new decorum rules would present problems for...
Delta County prosecutor raises concerns about board’s new decorum rules
Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
Over 73 racers are participating in this year's rally, which takes place over two days in...
Lake Superior Performance Rally takes off with first day of racing in Sidnaw
UPDATE: Boil water advisory issued for Village of L’Anse

Latest News

The side of one of the rally cars that competed at the LSPR.
Rally drivers threw mud and gravel at LSRP race
Here is a picture of the Mont Ripley color lift in Hancock that had hundreds in attendance on...
Mont Ripley staff said yoopers still have another opportunity to experience the fall colors with its chairlift ride
Here was a shot of the first Upper Peninsula Halloweenie dog race in Houghton.
Inaugural Upper Peninsula Halloweenie Race features furry friends
The Halloween festivities will continue for the next two weekends at the Dickinson County...
Mother-daughter duo holds haunted barn event in Norway