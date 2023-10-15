Nirvana Marquette celebrates 1 year anniversary

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain and unfavorable weather, Nirvana Cannabis in Marquette still held its 1-year anniversary party.

The dispensary held games for customers to win prizes and had snacks available in celebration of the store’s birthday. Many vendors from around the state came to show customers what their products are and its benefits. Nirvana’s General Manager Aubrey Hayward said the retailer has plans to increase community involvement.

“Plans for us here are just to grow and get our name out as much as we can in the community. Be a part of the festivals that we have going on. We just got our foot in the door here so we are really trying to make connections as much as we can with the community,” said Hayward.

Hayward also said the first-year success at Nirvana is thanks to the staff and support from the community.

