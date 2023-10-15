MTU fraternity fundraises for Copper Country bands

Michigan Tech University band members play at Miles for Music.
Michigan Tech University band members play at Miles for Music.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech band members performed as runners raced through campus during the annual Miles for Music fundraiser.

MTU Mu Beta Psi Fraternity hosted the student-run event on Sunday. Michigan Tech Mu Beta Psi Co-Chair Cameron Jackson said this fundraiser gives Keweenaw bands more opportunities.

“There are programs that are small and growing or that could be bigger that could use some assistance, and this is just a way to show that we care and are looking to help them,” said Jackson.

The Lake Linden-Hubbell schools were the recipients of Sunday’s fundraiser. Lake Linden Hubbell Band Director Micah Erickson said there are a few things this funding could help with.

“We need quite a few replacement uniforms for our marching band because they are older, and some are stained. It could also go towards the Chicago trip that our band is going on in April,” said Erickson.

Sunday’s fundraiser donated $600 to the Lake Linden Bands. Mu Beta Psi member Mieka Clark says she would like to see collaboration with their Marquette chapter to make a bigger impact.

“If we can expand that involvement with our chapter in Marquette, if we can expand involvement to other communities who have been as willing to give as this community has been, then that just means we can just help more schools, and help more students, and make more of an impact,” said Clark.

Clark also said for those interested in supporting Miles for Music to contact the MTU Mu Beta Psi.

