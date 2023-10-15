Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Clay was taken to the hospital after a truck struck his motorcycle Saturday evening.

According to officers, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a personal injury crash on US-41 and Sheridan Place in Portage Township on Saturday around 7 p.m. ET. A truck driven by a Hancock man tried to cross US-41. He pulled in front of a motorcycle driven by a man from Clay, Mich.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was transported by ambulance to Portage Health for his injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Houghton Police Department, Michigan State Police, Hurontown Fire and Rescue, and Mercy EMS.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.