Motorcyclist injured in Houghton County 2-vehicle crash

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A man from Clay was taken to the hospital after a truck struck his motorcycle Saturday evening.

According to officers, deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a personal injury crash on US-41 and Sheridan Place in Portage Township on Saturday around 7 p.m. ET. A truck driven by a Hancock man tried to cross US-41. He pulled in front of a motorcycle driven by a man from Clay, Mich.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the motorcycle driver was transported by ambulance to Portage Health for his injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by the Houghton Police Department, Michigan State Police, Hurontown Fire and Rescue, and Mercy EMS.

