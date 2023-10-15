Mother-daughter duo holds haunted barn event in Norway

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A mother and daughter duo holds their seventh annual Haunted Barn event.

The Halloween festivities will continue for the next two weekends at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds. Family-friendly events will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 2:30 p.m. CT. Organizers said there will be hayrides and the opening of the Haunted Barn in the evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT.

Missy Spade, the daughter of the duo, usually sees about 1,300 people total in attendance.

“We want to try to find events because we’re such a rural area, so there’s not always a lot to do with families. And everything is so expensive, so we just want to try to keep something that’s fun for them to be able to come out to with their kids and their families and not have to break the bank to do it.”

Spade said they curate a new layout for the haunted barn every year. The cost for students is $5 and $6 for adults.

