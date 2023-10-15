Mont Ripley staff said yoopers still have another opportunity to experience the fall colors with its chairlift ride

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - If you are in Houghton County, you now have another opportunity to see the fall colors before the snow comes.

The Mont Ripley color lift in Hancock will once again be offering chairlift rides for fall color viewing. Staff said tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for tech students, and free for kids under 10 and under. They also said attendees once at the top, will also be able to Michigan Techs campus. Organizer David Green said the main goal serves two purposes.

“This is a great opportunity to ride the lift and take advantage of the beauty of the Keweenaw and take advantage of their resources to raise some money for community sports and for the community activities that we get to do up here,” Green said. “So, it was really cool of them to put this on for us and make it happen.”

Green said proceeds will go towards chair lift improvement projects, Mont Ripley’s Volunteer Ski Patrol, and the Copper Country Snowsports Club. Green also said the club is working on launching a snowboarding program. For more information on the Copper Country Snowsports Club click here.

