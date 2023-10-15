Lake Antoine Park celebrates third Fall Fest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain community celebrated the third annual Fall Fest Saturday at Lake Antoine Park.

There was a food vendor, bounce houses and face painting. Organizers said there were about 500 people in attendance throughout the day.

Alison Lucier, Lake Antoine Park Partners President, said kids went trick or treating out of people’s parked car trunks.

“It’s just great to get everybody out of the house, especially on a nice fall day. It is cooler today and a little misty but overall it’s good to have people come out and see what our park has to offer. To see the enhancements that we have made and the improvements in process. So it’s always good to see community members out here.”

Lucier said Fall Fest is a fundraiser for making improvements to the park. She said the next project will be to enhance the beachside with an end goal of naming it “Sunset Point.”

