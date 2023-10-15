Inaugural Upper Peninsula Halloweenie Race features furry friends

Here was a shot of the first Upper Peninsula Halloweenie dog race in Houghton.
Here was a shot of the first Upper Peninsula Halloweenie dog race in Houghton.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, a new event was born in Houghton on Shelden Avenue, and it included both humans and our furry friends.

Visit Keweenaw hosted the first-ever Upper Peninsula Halloweenie dog race happened during the Houghton annual treat street. Visit Keweenaw Executive Director Brad Barnett said they were able to get 15 dog participants. He also said the dog race started with a Halloween fashion show.

“They going to parade around, and we will select a winner of that, and then we are going to have a couple of heats of dogs races,” Barnett said. “We are just going to pick the fastest ones and they will win prizes sponsored by the Copper Country Veterinary Clinic,”

Barnett also said he and his staff made sure to make this race the perfect distance.

“It’s going to be about a 30-yard course, and they are going to end up on the intersection of Isle Royal and Shelden Avenue right underneath this banner behind me and it’s just going to be a good time,” Barnett said. “We’re going to laugh about it and we are going to make sure all the dogs are safe, and people have a good time.”

Barnett also said that a variety of dogs were invited to race.

“We didn’t want to exclude any dogs, so we created a couple of heats based on size and weight so that it’s fair,” Barnett said. “So, we got large dogs over 50 pounds, and then we’ve got the small dogs under 20 pounds then we have a Tier which is in 15 and 20 pounds.”

Barnett also said they want to thank their sponsor the Citrus Salon Houghton the turnout of year one was a massive success and I want to turn this into an annual event next year.

