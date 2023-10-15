Hulkkonen Farm brings family fun through October

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rainy fall weather, Hulkkonen Farm in Houghton County was open for families to enjoy.

Families could feed and pet farm animals from chickens to cows and pigs. There was also paintball, pumpkins for sale and mini golf. The farm also had a hayride, with a twist, at night.

The Hulkkonen Farm owner says she loves how the farm brings great opportunities to the community.

“Watching the kids run around and just have fun, a lot of people have never been to a farm, go into a field, and pick a pumpkin, never do that in their life. Adults, even. So, they get to see where we live,” said Hulkkonen.

The Hulkkonen Farm is open until the end of the month on the weekends.

