Grey end to the weekend with chances of sun expect mid-week

Dreary skies cap off the weekend with slightly below average temperatures in the 40s but milder air is on the way for this week. Rain chances remain mostly low to start the work week but a light drizzle can’t be ruled out for those near Lake Superior. Milder air is looking to approach by Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures rise into the 50s for the U.P. but that mild air also brings in rain chances late Wednesday.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated drizzle possible near lake shore with winds around 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light drizzle in the morning with calm skies in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; increasing clouds throughout the day with rain chances late

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances starting in the morning

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate rain chances throughout the day

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.