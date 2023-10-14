Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital hosts 1st health fair since 2019

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time since 2019, the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique hosted a health fair.

The fair was Saturday only, and it featured educational fun for the entire family. There were live demonstrations, a teddy bear clinic for the little doctors, and plenty of health-related resources to choose from.

Andy Bertapelle, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer, said they brought wellness partners in to help teach the community how to be healthy before there is an issue.

“Part of the mission at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is to ensure the wellness of our community. We absolutely care for people when they’re sick and when they’re injured, but it’s really important to us to make sure that we are involved in the prevention,” said Bertapelle.

Bertapelle said part of the goal of the health fair is to keep the community healthy, teach kids about wellness in a fun way, and start building good health habits early.

