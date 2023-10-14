Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital hosts 1st health fair since 2019

There were live demonstrations, a teddy bear clinic for the little doctors, and plenty of...
There were live demonstrations, a teddy bear clinic for the little doctors, and plenty of health-related resources to choose from.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time since 2019, the Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique hosted a health fair.

The fair was Saturday only, and it featured educational fun for the entire family. There were live demonstrations, a teddy bear clinic for the little doctors, and plenty of health-related resources to choose from.

Andy Bertapelle, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s chief executive officer, said they brought wellness partners in to help teach the community how to be healthy before there is an issue.

“Part of the mission at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is to ensure the wellness of our community. We absolutely care for people when they’re sick and when they’re injured, but it’s really important to us to make sure that we are involved in the prevention,” said Bertapelle.

Bertapelle said part of the goal of the health fair is to keep the community healthy, teach kids about wellness in a fun way, and start building good health habits early.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
The main building of the Upper Peninsula Golf and Lake Resort on Main Street in Nahma was...
$30k reward offered for information about ‘suspicious’ Delta County fires
The range features ADA-compliant paths and booths, so everyone can take advantage
Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range is officially open
Police Lights
Rifle, alcohol, gold bars stolen from Twin Lakes residence

Latest News

The UPtoberfest fundraiser celebrates area brewers and winemakers while raising money for...
Brewers and winemakers head to UPtoberfest
It featured a broad range of crafts and products, all the way from soap to custom-made Taylor...
Great Lakes Sports Club craft show raises money for scholarship
Over 73 racers are participating in this year's rally, which takes place over two days in...
Lake Superior Performance Rally takes off with first day of racing in Sidnaw
Participants could enjoy trick or treating at businesses, horse drawn wagon rides, and more for...
Residents and visitors enjoy Halloween fun at annual ‘Boo by the Bay’ event in L’Anse