Residents and visitors enjoy Halloween fun at annual ‘Boo by the Bay’ event in L’Anse

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents and visitors alike turned out onto the streets of L’Anse for its annual ‘Boo on the Bay’ event Friday evening.

“Our downtown development pays for this,” said ‘Boo on the Bay’ Organizer Leanne Davis. “And there are a number of us who have volunteered for many, many years. It gets bigger and bigger every year.”

According to Davis, the event has been ongoing for at least 15 years.

The event allows everyone to dress up in costumes and walk the streets of downtown. Kids could enjoy trick or treating at nearby businesses or receive cider and doughnuts from city hall. Inflatables were set up for children, with an additional one being added this year to make three available.

All could enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides around town, as well as watch the dance group Northern Witches, who held a dance number in the middle of downtown for all to see.

According to Davis, it is an event where kids and adults can be festive without worries.

“I think this is a safe way to trick or treat,” said Davis. “And to see people you haven’t seen, you know? This is a lot of it, too, all the people we get to see in downtown L’Anse.”

The event ran from 4 until 6 p.m. The MeadowEvil Haunted House at Meadowbrook Arena remained open for kids until 8, before switching to its scary version until 11.

