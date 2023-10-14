Residents and visitors enjoy Halloween fun at annual ‘Boo by the Bay’ event in L’Anse

Participants could enjoy trick or treating at businesses, horse drawn wagon rides, and more for...
Participants could enjoy trick or treating at businesses, horse drawn wagon rides, and more for two hours of Halloween fun.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents and visitors alike turned out onto the streets of L’Anse for its annual ‘Boo on the Bay’ event Friday evening.

“Our downtown development pays for this,” said ‘Boo on the Bay’ Organizer Leanne Davis. “And there are a number of us who have volunteered for many, many years. It gets bigger and bigger every year.”

According to Davis, the event has been ongoing for at least 15 years.

The event allows everyone to dress up in costumes and walk the streets of downtown. Kids could enjoy trick or treating at nearby businesses or receive cider and doughnuts from city hall. Inflatables were set up for children, with an additional one being added this year to make three available.

All could enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides around town, as well as watch the dance group Northern Witches, who held a dance number in the middle of downtown for all to see.

According to Davis, it is an event where kids and adults can be festive without worries.

“I think this is a safe way to trick or treat,” said Davis. “And to see people you haven’t seen, you know? This is a lot of it, too, all the people we get to see in downtown L’Anse.”

The event ran from 4 until 6 p.m. The MeadowEvil Haunted House at Meadowbrook Arena remained open for kids until 8, before switching to its scary version until 11.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
The main building of the Upper Peninsula Golf and Lake Resort on Main Street in Nahma was...
$30k reward offered for information about ‘suspicious’ Delta County fires
The range features ADA-compliant paths and booths, so everyone can take advantage
Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range is officially open
Police Lights
Rifle, alcohol, gold bars stolen from Twin Lakes residence

Latest News

Here is a picture of three young swifter expressing their excitement before the movie.
Hundreds gathered for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie premiere at Thomas Theatre Group
Here is a shot of downtown Marquette tourist overflow the streets.
Lake Superior Performance Rally gives boost to Marquette economy
Oktoberforest Poster
Oktoberforest highlights importance of forests and fresh water
Breezy and cool this weekend with moderate-heavy pockets of rain early, then tapering towards...
Blustery weekend with a rainy beginning, drier end
New Delta County Airport manager Robert Ranstadler said he's planning to expand in-terminal...
Delta County Airport has new manager