Oktoberforest highlights importance of forests and fresh water

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nature Conservancy is partnering with brewers across Michigan. This unusual pairing highlights the importance of the forests and beer’s main ingredient, water.

Oktoberforest is a state-wide effort by the Nature Conservancy to protect forests and plant a billion trees. According to the conservancy, beer is 95 percent water and 40 percent of the world’s usable water comes from forests.

“Forests improve water quality in a number of ways from the leaves of the trees collecting water and kind of slowing its run down to the ground which can help with erosion and things like that to the root systems of the trees which are able to capture and store water,” said Shaun Howard, The Nature Conservancy of Michigan Preserve Infrastructure & Outreach project manager.

For the month of October the Nature Conservancy has partnered with brewers across Michigan to raise awareness of the role forest and water conservation plays in the brewing process.

“Beer is a wonderful thing and the water that goes into it can’t be taken for granted and by extension, all of the natural ecosystems that help provide that water for us should be cared for and protected as well and that’s one of our main focuses at the Nature Conservancy,” Howard added.

Marquette’s Kognisjon Bryggeri is one of the brewers partnering with The Nature Conservancy for Oktoberforest. Kognisjon Bryggeri’s assistant brewer said what the conservancy is doing fits with their mission as well.

“Us having these beautiful boreal forests in our backyard, having Lake Superior right next to us, water is obviously very important to us, conserving the forest is very important to us, being sustainable is very important to us,” said Justin Boldenow, Kognisjon Bryggeri assistant brewer.

Kognisjon even has beers on tap that include ingredients that come from the local forests, making Oktoberforest even more important for the brewers.

“A lot of our ingredients are wild-foraged, so preserving the forest in that regard is very important to us because we source tree bark, we source mushrooms, we source juniper, we source all sorts of ingredients,” Boldenow added.

Oktoberforest includes a number of presentations at breweries across the state.

