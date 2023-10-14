Misty weekend with seasonal air next week

Scattered rain chances expect this weekend with more next week
Scattered rain chances expect this weekend with more next week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloudy skies and misty conditions will stick around for the weekend with more seasonal air to come by next week. Lake effect rain will stay along the N wind belts throughout Saturday wit rain chances dwindling late Sunday. Expect a light drizzle on Monday morning but tapers off by the afternoon with sunnier skies by Tuesday. Milder air is looking to approach by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; light lake effect rain along N wind belts

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect rain with 25 mph winds

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light drizzle in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the evening

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police LIghts
1 injured in rollover crash in Houghton County
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
The main building of the Upper Peninsula Golf and Lake Resort on Main Street in Nahma was...
$30k reward offered for information about ‘suspicious’ Delta County fires
The range features ADA-compliant paths and booths, so everyone can take advantage
Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range is officially open
Police Lights
Rifle, alcohol, gold bars stolen from Twin Lakes residence

Latest News

Breezy and cool this weekend with moderate-heavy pockets of rain early, then tapering towards...
Blustery weekend with a rainy beginning, drier end
Breezy and cool this weekend with moderate-heavy pockets of rain early, then tapering towards...
Blustery weekend with a rainy beginning, drier end
Rain south on Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Southerly rain Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Rain south on Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Rain south on Friday with lake effect rain this weekend
Moderate to heavy rain for some areas Friday through early Saturday, plus gale-force gusts...
Rain, wind ramping up towards the weekend