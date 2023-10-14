Misty weekend with seasonal air next week

Cloudy skies and misty conditions will stick around for the weekend with more seasonal air to come by next week. Lake effect rain will stay along the N wind belts throughout Saturday wit rain chances dwindling late Sunday. Expect a light drizzle on Monday morning but tapers off by the afternoon with sunnier skies by Tuesday. Milder air is looking to approach by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; light lake effect rain along N wind belts

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light lake effect rain with 25 mph winds

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; light drizzle in the morning but tapers off in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 40s to Low 50s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies; seasonal

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; chances of scattered rain in the evening

>Highs: Low to High 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; light to moderate scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; lingering chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 50s

