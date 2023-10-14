Michigan Tech searches for 13th-consecutive Miner’s Cup victory over Northern Michigan

Saturday marks the 96th matchup between the two programs
The Huskies lead the all-time series 49-41-5 over the Wildcats.
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech will travel to Marquette and take on Northern Michigan for the annual Miner’s Cup Saturday. The Huskies enter the rivalry game with a 49-41-5 all-time record against the Wildcats, including victories in the last 12 matchups.

Michigan Tech enters the game with a 3-2 overall record, including an 0-2 mark in conference play. The Huskies most recently dropped a 23-21 heartbreaker at Wayne State last Saturday.

First-year head coach Dan Mettlach, who played in the Miner’s Cup for MTU from 2001-2004, said the game always provides excitement.

“Our guys will be ready,” Mettlach said. “It’s a rivalry game. We’ve been talking about it since Aug. 11. This is something that we talk about daily. It’s a game that’s the old cliche, you throw out the records.”

Northern Michigan stands at 0-6 on the season, falling in conference games to Ferris State and Davenport each of the last two weeks. The Wildcats haven’t been victorious in the Miner’s Cup since 2009.

NMU head coach Shane Richardson is still searching for his first win as head coach. Richardson also played in the annual meeting as a linebacker for the Wildcats from 1997-2000, and he believes his team can compete Saturday at home.

“Obviously an exciting week, an exciting opportunity,” Richardson said. “I think our guys really look forward to this. I think there’s a lot of hype around it from the outside that’s gaining a lot of attention. It’s a great balancing act that we have to do in order to make sure that our guys understand how important it is and not overinflate just one opponent and one game.”

Since the Miner’s Cup was established in 2002, the Huskies have won 17 of the 20 matchups.

The game will be air on FOX UP with Mark Evans (play-by-play), Dave Ellis (color) and Kevin McNulty (sideline reporter) making up the broadcast team. This is the 10th season of TV6 and FOX UP carrying the rivalry game.

