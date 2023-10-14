Lake Superior Performance Rally takes off with first day of racing in Sidnaw

SIDNAW, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens of spectators flocked to Sidnaw in southern Houghton County Friday afternoon for the first day of the annual Lake Superior Performance Rally (LSPR).

“It’s a cross-country race, where all of the race cars are racing through the woods against each other at 1-minute intervals,” said LSPR Co-Chairman Steve Gingras. “It’s one car at a time against the clock over a closed section of road. Some of the stages are as small as 5 miles, but they could be as large as 10 or 12, or we have a 14-mile stage.”

Starting at 1:50 in the afternoon, 73 cars began making their way one by one through the backroads of the Ottawa National Forest, each manned by a driving team of two. They raced through four stages within the forest, each stage being raced through twice throughout the afternoon, making a total of eight stages. Prior to this, bystanders could check out the cars in the service area just outside of Sidnaw.

Gingras also notes that on Wednesday and Thursday, the racers were able to drive the stages slowly and make notes.

“They made notes on every corner,” continued Gingras. “They made a note on how they want to drive, how they want to take all the corners. So, as they are racing a stage, the co-driver is going to be reading those notes back to the driver to allow them to go even faster.”

The first day wrapped up following the finishing of all racers on the course. The second day will begin tomorrow with a parc expose on the L’Anse waterfront. During the expose, both racers and spectators will take a moment to honor one of their own.

“We’re actually going to have a moment of silence and a little tribute to Al Dantes, and then get started tomorrow,” added Gingras. “We do two stages in the L’Anse area, and then we’re going to finish up by going over Mt. Marquette, and then around the ski hill, we’re going to finish at the ski hill.”

Al Dantes Jr. was set to race during last year’s rally but was killed the night before due to a semi-truck crash into the Holiday gas station in L’Anse.

Gingras says that a celebration will be held at the ski hill following the end of the rally, where spectators can come and meet the racers and see the rally’s winners awarded.

