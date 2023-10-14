Lake Superior Performance Rally gives boost to Marquette economy

Here is a shot of downtown Marquette tourist overflow the streets.
Here is a shot of downtown Marquette tourist overflow the streets.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 14, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Lake Superior Performance Rally headquartered in Marquette, businesses are seeing an impact from the racers and their crews.

Travel Marquette’s CEO Susan Estler said this kind of event positively impacts the economy as downtown Marquette will be busy through the weekend.

Estler added that this race is an opportunity for tourists to come and see everything the city has to offer.

“Having the race come in, the rally comes in is a big boom for us in the Marquette market,” Estler said.

Estler continued, “Having this type of activity is something different for the Marquette area, and it is during a time of year when we need people coming in to visit.”

Estler noted that many of the hotels in the Maquette area are completely booked for the rally.

