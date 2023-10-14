Hundreds gathered for ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie premiere at Thomas Theatre Group

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was the day Taylor Swift fans of all ages had been waiting for.

Friday was the opening night for ‘Taylor Swift’s: The Eras Tour’ movie at the Thomas Theatre group in Marquette. Theatre General Manager Jeff Oneill said excitement has been in the air for this movie since the doors opened.

“We haven’t seen anything like this in a long time probably since end game since COVID hit, it really hurt movie theaters,” Oneill said. “So, this is really helping theaters out big time, we expect a big crowd tonight.”

Assistant Manager Tristen Harsila said handling this many customers is something they’re prepared for.

“We got a little bit of practice with it being really busy this summer with Barbie and Oppenheimer you know that was pretty big for us so I think we are handling it pretty well so far and we should handle it pretty well,” Harsila said.

A group of young swifties explained what they were most excited about.

“Probably all the songs and to scream just because I feel like it and I want to,” one Swift fan said.

“I’m just excited for my favorite songs to play,” a Swift fan said.

“Probably just to scream until I lose my voice,” another young Swift fan said.

Stina Jackson is a long-time Swift fan, and Jackson said she is now an aspiring musician. Jackson said Taylor Swift is the reason she got into the music industry.

“I found out she wrote her first song when she was in eighth grade and that became super, super popular,” Jackson said. “It’s called out song and its kind just inspired me to start writing music.”

Even though some of Friday night’s shows were sold out, there are still available show times all opening weekend.

