Great Lakes Sports Club craft show raises money for scholarship

By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Creators and craft lovers alike gathered at the Great Lakes Sports Club in Escanaba for the annual craft show.

It featured a broad range of crafts and products, all the way from soap to custom-made Taylor Swift gear. There were 41 vendors set up inside of the club and four outside braving the chilly fall air.

Brenda Servant, Craft Show coordinator/vendor, said they host it on the second Saturday of October every year, so be ready for next year.

“Well I think they should come and start their Christmas shopping or buy themself a little gift, or just come and check us out and see what we have to offer,” said Servant.

Patrons could pay a $2 admission fee that would go toward a scholarship for a family member of a club member who is graduating high school, or two nonperishable food items that will be given to an Escanaba area food pantry.

