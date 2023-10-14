Brewers and winemakers head to UPtoberfest

The UPtoberfest fundraiser celebrates area brewers and winemakers while raising money for charitable organizations.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Beverage enthusiasts taste-tested brews at the annual UPtoberfest.

Attendees could try beer, wine, and mead from the region while enjoying live music and provided snacks.

The UPtoberfest fundraiser celebrates area brewers and winemakers while raising money for charitable organizations. Escanaba’s home-brew club the Bay de Noc Brewers puts on the event in partnership with the United Way of Delta County.

Mark Ammel, event organizer and Escanaba Mayor said proceeds go to other charities along with the United Way of Delta County.

“We’ve given to cancer alliance, this year we’ll be doing the [Delta County] Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Abuse, we set some money aside for the city because they allow us to use this beautiful soccer field in Ludington Park so we do that as well,” said Ammel.

The festival organizer said the best part is seeing everyone have a good time.

“When you get to see them all having a really great time, that’s something we all work really hard for and we’re raising money for charity,” said Ammel. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Tickets were all sold out for this year’s festival.

