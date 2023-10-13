Watersmeet Township School holds first-ever educational Powwow for students and staff

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Watersmeet Township School is revitalizing Native American culture inside the classroom. The district hosted its first-ever “Teaching Powwow” Friday. Native and non-native students were able to experience the ceremony.

This was a different type of powwow than you might be used to. It is narrated by Ricky White, a Native American consultant with the district. He said his goal is to enhance and embrace Native American culture in the classroom.

“The teachers are predominantly non-native and likely did not grow up, or even learn much about Native American themes or even content,” said Ricky White, First Nations Consultants CEO.

The district has about 120 students. Superintendent and Principal George Peterson said 77% of students are Native American.

For the last two years, Peterson has consulted with White to grow Native American culture in the classroom.

“We’ve had a Native American instructor in our building, but it was only for like an hour a day,” Peterson said. “Now, we have all staff using the resources for all subject areas from kindergarten through 12th grade.”

During today’s first-ever educational Powwow, White explained while Native American drummers and dancers performed in traditional regalia, both native and non-native students and staff were invited to participate.

“What is good for Native American students is good for all students,” said Lisa McGeshick, Lac Vieux Desert Tribal Historic Preservation Officer. “That is why it’s important for everyone to understand the culture.”

White said education can lead to understanding and acceptance.

“We are making our staff more comfortable in connecting with the culture,” White said. “It builds cultural competency.”

Peterson said he has noticed student enrollment, GPA and graduation rate increases since White began consulting.

“When Ricky walks into the building, he brings an electricity that you can’t describe,” Peterson said.

White said he wants to continue to infuse Native American culture into classroom curriculum going forward.

