WATCH: 100-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday, we take a look at the newly open Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range in Richmond Township, a historical discovery deep in Lake Superior, an upcoming 5k run/walk at Michigan Tech and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 12, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain
Vehicle drives through Shoe Dept. storefront in Iron Mountain

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: 100-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior
A firefighter suited up and demonstrated how they do their job, which included turning on the...
Students learn fire safety in Escanaba during prevention week
The event will begin at 10 A.M., with several bands and music groups playing music live along...
MTU Mu Beta Psi Honorary Musical Fraternity to hold ‘Miles for Music’ 5k Run/Walk event Sunday
This is the first public DNR shooting range in the Upper Peninsula.
Skoglund-Erickson Shooting Range is officially open