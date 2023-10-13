UP Children’s Museum hosts costume party

A little tiger enjoys the U.P. Children's Museum's costume party
A little tiger enjoys the U.P. Children's Museum's costume party(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum celebrated the spooky season with a costume party on Thursday.

It was part of the museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series where every month, the museum hosts a themed event for families to enjoy. There were hands-on craft activities, free Culver’s frozen custard and a dance party.

The museum says Second Thursdays are a great opportunity for families to explore the museum together.

“Playing together is the big deal,” said Mr. Jim, U.P. Children’s Museum education coordinator. “It’s not just a place for kids. We want families to enjoy it together. Second Thursday’s always a good time for that.”

For those who missed Thursday’s event, the U.P. Children’s Museum will host Spooky Science on Oct. 28 with NMU’s Anthropology Club. There will be trick-or-treating and science experiments at the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-month-old dies from injuries sustained in 2-vehicle crash in Marinette County
Cheyenne Hill
Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop
Delta County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Wickman addressed the board on their removal of her as...
Delta County board at odds with county prosecuting attorney
A bench warrant was issued for Brent Papineau after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing.
Warrant issued for Escanaba contractor who failed to appear for sentencing
Shoe Depart. - Keelridge Plz, W8159 U.S. Rte 2 Ste 104, Iron Mountain
Vehicle drives through Shoe Dept. storefront in Iron Mountain

Latest News

Annual Marquette Care Clinic banquet
Marquette Care Clinic hosts annual banquet
Kyle Holmberg appeared in Dickinson County District Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday
Dickinson County man returns to court over elementary school threat
First and second graders at Lemmer Elementary learn about fire safety during prevention week
Students learn fire safety in Escanaba during prevention week
Powell Township Grant Advisory Committee Members (left to right) Sven Gonstead, Darline...
Draver Community Park receives $886,800 DNR SPARK Grant