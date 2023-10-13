UP Children’s Museum hosts costume party

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum celebrated the spooky season with a costume party on Thursday.

It was part of the museum’s Second Thursday Creative Series where every month, the museum hosts a themed event for families to enjoy. There were hands-on craft activities, free Culver’s frozen custard and a dance party.

The museum says Second Thursdays are a great opportunity for families to explore the museum together.

“Playing together is the big deal,” said Mr. Jim, U.P. Children’s Museum education coordinator. “It’s not just a place for kids. We want families to enjoy it together. Second Thursday’s always a good time for that.”

For those who missed Thursday’s event, the U.P. Children’s Museum will host Spooky Science on Oct. 28 with NMU’s Anthropology Club. There will be trick-or-treating and science experiments at the event.

