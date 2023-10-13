True North Outpost to host fall colors float trip

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - True North Outpost is hosting a fall colors float trip on Saturday.

Attendees can float down the Menominee River from Piers Gorge to the County Road 577 bridge.

People can rent a kayak or canoe for $55 or bring your own and pay $25. Both options include the shuttle and extra gear.

General Manager and Co-Owner of True North Outpost Evan Blagec said the float trip helps people who otherwise couldn’t get out on the water.

“Being out on the water is really a lot of what we do,” said Blagec. “So we wanted to provide an opportunity to people who maybe, don’t have their own equipment, don’t have their own boats, or aren’t able to hop out on a river, organize a shuttle, and spend 5, 6, 7, 8 hours in a day making all of that happen.”

The shuttle leaves True North Outpost at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and there will be a weather check at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.